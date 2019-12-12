Global  

Kepler to launch two batches of nanosatellites aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9

TechCrunch Thursday, 12 December 2019 ()
Small satellite startup Kepler Communications is teaming up with SpaceX to make good on its deployment goals for its first nanosatellite constellation. SpaceX will carry two separate batches of nanosatellites from Kepler aboard its Falcon 9 launch vehicles. Kepler Communications, a Toronto-based space startup, will be building out a low-power, direct IoT connectivity satellite-based network, […]
