Apple will co-host a Democratic presidential debate in February, even as candidates focus on breaking up big tech companies like Apple

Thursday, 12 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

· Apple News will partner with ABC to co-host the 8th Democratic presidential debate on Feb. 7, the Democratic National Committee announced Thursday.

· It will be the first debate Apple has hosted. Twitter will also co-host the 10th Democratic debate on Feb. 25.

