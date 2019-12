Thursday, 12 December 2019 ( 6 days ago )

· I bought Apple's new iPhone 11 in September, and have been impressed with it so far.

· In fact, it's my favorite of the three iPhones I've owned, mainly for the color, camera, and large screen.

· Still, I've had issues with the screen scratching easily and the battery life being just so-so.

· Visit Business Insider's... · I bought Apple's new iPhone 11 in September, and have been impressed with it so far.· In fact, it's my favorite of the three iPhones I've owned, mainly for the color, camera, and large screen.· Still, I've had issues with the screen scratching easily and the battery life being just so-so.· Visit Business Insider's 👓 View full article