Best antivirus: Keep your Windows PC safe from spyware, Trojans, malware, and more Thursday, 12 December 2019 ( 6 days ago )

Antivirus software is nearly as crucial as a PC’s operating system. Even if you’re well aware of potential threats and practice extreme caution, some threats just can’t be prevented without the extra help of an AV program—or a full antivirus suite.



You could, for example, visit a website that unintentionally displays malicious ads. Or accidentally click on a phishing email (it happens!). Or get stung by a zero-day threat, where an undisclosed bug in Windows, your browser, or an installed program gives hackers entry to your system.



We’re not suggesting that PC security software is fool-proof. Antivirus software often can’t do much to stop zero-day exploits, for example. But it can detect when the undisclosed vulnerability is used to install other nasty bits, like ransomware, on your machine. Anyone who actively uses email, clicks on links, and downloads programs will benefit from an antivirus suite.



To read this article in full, please click here 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this The Lemon Report Best antivirus: Keep your Windows PC safe from spyware, Trojans, malware, and more https://t.co/qWYB7jm8X1 https://t.co/yirLNFNSjX 17 hours ago claire RT @ARCYBER: To best beat malware, keep your antivirus and browser software up to date. Get more tips at https://t.co/Db7zs8cMan #BeCyberSm… 4 days ago PC-PLANET, S.A. Best antivirus: Keep your Windows PC safe from spyware, Trojans, malware, and more https://t.co/A6cR2aidLP https://t.co/UW9c00Vq1I 5 days ago Abraham Best antivirus: Keep your Windows PC safe from spyware, Trojans, malware, and more https://t.co/O6GO6sOCZS 5 days ago Tech News Best antivirus: Keep your Windows PC safe from spyware, Trojans, malware, and more https://t.co/te4rvhA3sJ 6 days ago Sam Best antivirus: Keep your Windows PC safe from spyware, Trojans, malware, and more Antivirus software is nearly as… https://t.co/EUocQYKHkC 6 days ago Eric Best antivirus: Keep your Windows PC safe from spyware, Trojans, malware, and more https://t.co/07Y1lqCpgg 6 days ago John Joseph Selecting best antivirus protection can keep your system safe and secured Visit:- https://t.co/pLgmvoelc0… https://t.co/jphuQLZzbQ 1 week ago