Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Best antivirus: Keep your Windows PC safe from spyware, Trojans, malware, and more

PC World Thursday, 12 December 2019 ()
Antivirus software is nearly as crucial as a PC’s operating system. Even if you’re well aware of potential threats and practice extreme caution, some threats just can’t be prevented without the extra help of an AV program—or a full antivirus suite. 

You could, for example, visit a website that unintentionally displays malicious ads. Or accidentally click on a phishing email (it happens!). Or get stung by a zero-day threat, where an undisclosed bug in Windows, your browser, or an installed program gives hackers entry to your system.

We’re not suggesting that PC security software is fool-proof. Antivirus software often can’t do much to stop zero-day exploits, for example. But it can detect when the undisclosed vulnerability is used to install other nasty bits, like ransomware, on your machine. Anyone who actively uses email, clicks on links, and downloads programs will benefit from an antivirus suite.

To read this article in full, please click here
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

lemonreportWW

The Lemon Report Best antivirus: Keep your Windows PC safe from spyware, Trojans, malware, and more https://t.co/qWYB7jm8X1 https://t.co/yirLNFNSjX 17 hours ago

clairemeltzer

claire RT @ARCYBER: To best beat malware, keep your antivirus and browser software up to date. Get more tips at https://t.co/Db7zs8cMan #BeCyberSm… 4 days ago

PcPlanetVE

PC-PLANET, S.A. Best antivirus: Keep your Windows PC safe from spyware, Trojans, malware, and more https://t.co/A6cR2aidLP https://t.co/UW9c00Vq1I 5 days ago

optimismnow4

Abraham Best antivirus: Keep your Windows PC safe from spyware, Trojans, malware, and more https://t.co/O6GO6sOCZS 5 days ago

Techn_News

Tech News Best antivirus: Keep your Windows PC safe from spyware, Trojans, malware, and more https://t.co/te4rvhA3sJ 6 days ago

samymohab

Sam Best antivirus: Keep your Windows PC safe from spyware, Trojans, malware, and more Antivirus software is nearly as… https://t.co/EUocQYKHkC 6 days ago

EricFitteDuval

Eric Best antivirus: Keep your Windows PC safe from spyware, Trojans, malware, and more https://t.co/07Y1lqCpgg 6 days ago

JohnJos60688659

John Joseph Selecting best antivirus protection can keep your system safe and secured Visit:- https://t.co/pLgmvoelc0… https://t.co/jphuQLZzbQ 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.