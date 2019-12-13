Global  

Italian prosecutor presents bankruptcy request against CHL

Reuters Friday, 13 December 2019 ()
An Italian prosecutor has presented a bankruptcy request against information technology and e-commerce group CHL , the company said, adding it was notified on Dec. 9.
