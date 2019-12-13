Global  

UGG’s Holiday Sale offers up to 30% off popular boots, slippers, pajamas, more

9to5Toys Friday, 13 December 2019 ()
Just in time for the holidays, UGG offers* up to 30% off* new markdowns including boots, slippers, pajamas, and more. Prices are as marked. Receive free shipping on full-price styles. The men’s Dex Slippers are a standout from this sale and they’re currently marked down to *$60*, which is $30 off the original rate. These slippers have an outdoor-ready outsole and a cozy interior with a faux-fur lining. They’re available in several color options and would make a great gift idea for the holiday season. Be sure to head below to find even more deals and check our Amazon’s Slipper Sale today too.

