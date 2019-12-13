How to add a signature in Google Docs using a free Chrome extension

Friday, 13 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

· You can add a signature in Google Docs with Eversign, a Chrome extension.

· You'll have to sign up for Eversign — it's free as long as you don't need to sign more than five documents per month — and you can save multiple signatures to quickly add them to documents.

· It's possible to add a signature field for both... · You can add a signature in Google Docs with Eversign, a Chrome extension.· You'll have to sign up for Eversign — it's free as long as you don't need to sign more than five documents per month — and you can save multiple signatures to quickly add them to documents.· It's possible to add a signature field for both 👓 View full article

