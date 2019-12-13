Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

A former cruise-ship waiter explains why the party culture on cruise ships isn't as fun as it seems

Business Insider Friday, 13 December 2019 ()
A former cruise-ship waiter explains why the party culture on cruise ships isn't as fun as it seems· *Cruise ships have a reputation for fostering a party culture among employees fueled by long hours and cheap drinks available at crew-only bars.*
· *But social drinking can turn into self-medication, according to Brian David Bruns, who worked as a waiter for Carnival Cruise Line.*
· *Bruns told Business Insider that the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RICBusiness1

@RICBusiness RT @businessinsider: A former cruise-ship waiter explains why the party culture on cruise ships isn't as fun as it seems https://t.co/mhMoU… 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.