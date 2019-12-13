Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

The Oscars of the video game industry just celebrated the year's best games — These were the winners of The Game Awards 2019

Business Insider Friday, 13 December 2019 ()
The Oscars of the video game industry just celebrated the year's best games — These were the winners of The Game Awards 2019· *The Game Awards 2019 celebrated the year's top video games with more than 100 titles spread across dozens of award categories.*
· The awards ceremony included a bunch of world premiere trailers and special announcements, including the new Xbox Series X and Amazon's first major video game.
· The Game Awards advisory board...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WatchMojo - Published < > Embed
News video: Top 10 Worst Video Games of 2019

Top 10 Worst Video Games of 2019 10:14

 Sure, a lot of great games came out in 2019, but these stick out like a sore thumb. Welcome to WatchMojo, and today, we’re counting down our picks for the Top 10 Worst Games of 2019. For this list, we’re looking at the games that made us ask “What in the absolute hell went wrong here?”, and...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

makingtextures

Elijah Clevenger 🎮 @SkillUpYT @geoffkeighley I've heard people claiming that the game awards are the oscars of video games and I just… https://t.co/eUVYbSgDGU 4 hours ago

Libreinfo

Libre Informacion The Oscars of the video game industry just celebrated the year's best games — These were the winners of The Game Aw… https://t.co/krbRPExUcL 3 days ago

crash_signal

Crash Signal The Oscars of the video game industry just celebrated the year's best games — These were the winners of The Game Aw… https://t.co/EFJDcvkpte 3 days ago

plugilo

plugilo The Oscars of the video game industry just celebrated the year's best games — These were the winners of The Game Aw… https://t.co/lnpuaXjdsZ 3 days ago

PHForSmash

Pyramid Head For Smash Remember that TGA is trying it’s best to be the Oscars but for video games and have some announcements but shouldn’… https://t.co/jcqxnoMbB3 4 days ago

Bringus_

Bringus As Reggie said, the video game industry is bigger than the movie and the music industry, which is pretty crazy. B… https://t.co/fB5y2pVovA 4 days ago

Abstruse

Darryl Mott @MarzGurl It's why I've always had problems watching the Video Game Awards. It wants just so very, very, very much… https://t.co/nj1srRJwxh 4 days ago

LeoEdwardsKnig1

Leo Edwards-Knight RT @GenePark: The 5th #TheGameAwards are tomorrow, and @geoffkeighley has become a 21st century Dick Clark. We're witnessing him fulfill… 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.