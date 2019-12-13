Global  

Lyft Debuts Car Rental Service in California

geek.com Friday, 13 December 2019 ()
Lyft Debuts Car Rental Service in CaliforniaLyft is introducing its car rental service in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. (Photo Credit: Lyft)

Lyft is expanding its transportation empire to include rental cars. Last year, the app broadened its ride options to include bicycles, scooters, and public transit routes. Now, customers can hire a car with […]

The post Lyft Debuts Car Rental Service in California appeared first on Geek.com.
News video: Lyft Is Launching a Car Rental Service

Lyft Is Launching a Car Rental Service 00:12

 Lyft is launching a car rental service in San Francisco and Los Angeles where users will be able to book rental cars via the app.

