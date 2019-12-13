Ivanka Trump is reportedly a headline speaker at CES 2020, the biggest consumer tech show of the year

Friday, 13 December 2019 ( 6 days ago )

· Ivanka Trump will reportedly speak on a major panel at CES 2020, the largest trade show of the year for consumer technology.

· CNET reports that the president's daughter will speak on a panel with Gary Shapiro, the president of the Consumer Technology Association, the organization that puts on CES.

· Ivanka Trump will reportedly speak on a major panel at CES 2020, the largest trade show of the year for consumer technology.· CNET reports that the president's daughter will speak on a panel with Gary Shapiro, the president of the Consumer Technology Association, the organization that puts on CES.· Ivanka Trump has



