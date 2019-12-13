Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

The latest iPad Air is now $100 off at Amazon, Target, and Best Buy

The Verge Friday, 13 December 2019 ()
The latest iPad Air is now $100 off at Amazon, Target, and Best BuyPhoto by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

If you’ve been holding out on a deal for the latest iPad Air, the wait is over.

The Wi-Fi-only version of this year’s iPad Air is $100 off at Target and Best Buy. That makes it $399.99 for the 64GB model and $549.99 for the 256GB model. The cellular-enabled models are also $100 off at Best Buy. That brings the price down to $529.99 for the 64GB model and $679.99 for the 256GB model. We didn’t see any deals on the iPad Air over Cyber Monday, so this is a good opportunity if you’re looking to buy one.

Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

The Verge’s Dieter Bohn said that even at its original price, the iPad Air is an affordable alternative to the iPad Pro. It has an expanded 10.5-inch screen, good battery life, and allows...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.