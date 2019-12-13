The latest iPad Air is now $100 off at Amazon, Target, and Best Buy Friday, 13 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge



If you’ve been holding out on a deal for the latest iPad Air, the wait is over.



The Wi-Fi-only version of this year’s iPad Air is $100 off at Target and Best Buy. That makes it $399.99 for the 64GB model and $549.99 for the 256GB model. The cellular-enabled models are also $100 off at Best Buy. That brings the price down to $529.99 for the 64GB model and $679.99 for the 256GB model. We didn’t see any deals on the iPad Air over Cyber Monday, so this is a good opportunity if you’re looking to buy one.



Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge



