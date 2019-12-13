Global  

Ring says it will introduce new security features after hackers broke into a camera in an 8-year-old's bedroom, where they could watch and talk to the child

Business Insider Friday, 13 December 2019 ()
Ring says it will introduce new security features after hackers broke into a camera in an 8-year-old's bedroom, where they could watch and talk to the child· A Tennessee family said that hackers broke into a Ring home-monitoring camera in their 8-year-old daughter's bedroom, and the intruders were able to watch and speak to her.
· After the incident, Ring told Business Insider "We will continue to introduce additional security features to keep our customer's Ring accounts and...
News video: Ring camera hacked in girl's bedroom

Ring camera hacked in girl's bedroom 00:51

 Someone hacked into a Mississippi family's Ring camera that was set up in a child's bedroom.

