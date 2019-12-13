Get royalty free music for your videos and podcasts with Music Sesame for $24.50 (Orig $69)

Friday, 13 December 2019 ( 6 days ago )

Adding music to videos and podcasts is a great way to keep your audience engaged. Music Sesame offers a huge library of high-quality stock music on a royalty-free license. You can currently get unlimited lifetime access for only *$24.65* (Orig. $69) at 9to5Toys Specials with promo code “*MERRYSAVE15*” at checkout.



more…



--------------------



Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ojdwfnWwSo



The post Get royalty free music for your videos and podcasts with Music Sesame for $24.50 (Orig $69) appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

6 days ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published Taylor Swift Is Shutting Down All Commercial Requests for Her Music 01:16 Taylor Swift Is Shutting Down All Commercial Requests for Her Music. In a recent interview with ‘Billboard,’ Taylor Swift revealed how she’s taking control in her ongoing battle with Big Machine Records. Although she doesn’t technically own her music catalog, Swift still has veto power over...