I didn't have the cash to exercise my startup stock options. This Silicon Valley fund offered a way to do it without burying me in debt. Saturday, 14 December 2019 ( 6 days ago )

· *The Employee Stock Option, or ESO, Fund, which is based in Silicon Valley, offers a way for startup workers to exercise their stock options in exchange for a cut of the shares when the startup goes public or is acquired, plus fees and interest.*

· *ESO Fund's financing are non-recourse loans. In other words, the firm takes... · *The Employee Stock Option, or ESO, Fund, which is based in Silicon Valley, offers a way for startup workers to exercise their stock options in exchange for a cut of the shares when the startup goes public or is acquired, plus fees and interest.*· *ESO Fund's financing are non-recourse loans. In other words, the firm takes 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this indianstartuptech I didn't have the cash to exercise my startup stock options. This Silicon Valley fund offered a way to do it withou… https://t.co/qyAg9mz8yO 4 days ago Steven A. Ridder I didn't have the cash to exercise my startup stock options. This Silicon Valley fund offered a way to do it withou… https://t.co/7334q3np2u 4 days ago WordSmyth @EricMGarcia Also, a friend had a book I loved, but we didn't have much spare cash, so I knew asking for a copy wou… https://t.co/A42Wpz5hMu 5 days ago Jazz Drummer I didn't have the cash to exercise my startup stock options. This Silicon Valley fund offered a way to do it withou… https://t.co/vZ8XIw13VN 5 days ago Jeannette 10 Things To Know. I didn't have the cash to exercise my startup stock options. This Silicon Valley fund offered a… https://t.co/jsJvw5Pvz8 5 days ago John Angel I didn't have the cash to exercise my startup stock options. This Silicon Valley fund offered a way to do it withou… https://t.co/3F6KBX6a5S 5 days ago salmankhankafan thefirsttrillionaire I didn't have the cash to exercise my startup stock options. This Silicon Valley fund offered… https://t.co/3zo1hd2j9v 5 days ago Asraful Islam I didn't have the cash to exercise my startup stock options. This Silicon Valley fund offered a way to do it withou… https://t.co/p5nouvI1Rr 5 days ago