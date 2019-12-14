Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Amazon cuts up to $299 off select MacBook Air and Pro models, priced from $850

9to5Toys Saturday, 14 December 2019 ()
Amazon is offering the 2019 Apple 13-inch MacBook Air 1.6GHz/8GB/128GB in Gold for *$849.99 shipped*. Matched at Best Buy. That’s $249 off retail and is a price we’ve only seen beaten during Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions. With Touch ID, a True Tone display, fast SSD storage, and two Thunderbolt 3 ports in tow, one could easily argue that MacBook Air is Apple’s most value-conscious notebook at the moment. I’m using one now, and perhaps what I love most is its all-day 12-hour battery life. This allows me to work in any room I’d like or even head out for coffee while still accomplishing tasks without worrying about where I can plug in. Continue reading to find more MacBook deals included in today’s sale. more…

--------------------

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ojdwfnWwSo

The post Amazon cuts up to $299 off select MacBook Air and Pro models, priced from $850 appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PCDUE

PCDUE.com Support IT RT 9to5toys: Amazon cuts up to $299 off select MacBook Air and Pro models, priced from $850 https://t.co/tqkBb7hM59… https://t.co/ZdIQOQNTkH 1 day ago

sunnybenipa46

Sunny Benipal♚(STARBOY) RT @9to5toys: Amazon cuts up to $299 off select MacBook Air and Pro models, priced from $850 https://t.co/P1KNC4OgiI by @aSimonWalsh https:… 2 days ago

anith

Anith Gopal Amazon cuts up to $299 off select MacBook Air and Pro models, priced from $850 https://t.co/lqe4y0zsKP https://t.co/P4d2tcpMfL 3 days ago

9to5toys

9to5Toys Amazon cuts up to $299 off select MacBook Air and Pro models, priced from $850 https://t.co/P1KNC4OgiI by… https://t.co/wNAItXi5or 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.