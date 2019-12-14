Amazon cuts up to $299 off select MacBook Air and Pro models, priced from $850

Saturday, 14 December 2019 ( 4 days ago )

Amazon is offering the 2019 Apple 13-inch MacBook Air 1.6GHz/8GB/128GB in Gold for *$849.99 shipped*. Matched at Best Buy. That’s $249 off retail and is a price we’ve only seen beaten during Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions. With Touch ID, a True Tone display, fast SSD storage, and two Thunderbolt 3 ports in tow, one could easily argue that MacBook Air is Apple’s most value-conscious notebook at the moment. I’m using one now, and perhaps what I love most is its all-day 12-hour battery life. This allows me to work in any room I’d like or even head out for coffee while still accomplishing tasks without worrying about where I can plug in. Continue reading to find more MacBook deals included in today’s sale. more…



