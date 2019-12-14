Global  

Save big on Polaroid cameras and printers at Amazon with prices from $67.50

9to5Toys Saturday, 14 December 2019 ()
Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Amazon is offering a selection of Polaroid cameras and printers from *$67.50* *shipped*. One of our favorites is the Mint Pocket Printer with Zink Zero Ink Technology, which is down to *$82.71* right now. Regularly around $115, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering up truly portable printing thanks to a built-in battery and Bluetooth technology, you can make any memory physical with this. Plus, the Zink cartridges require no ink, as it’s built into the paper. This makes for a cleaner experience when traveling, as you’ll never have to worry about spilled ink. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

The post Save big on Polaroid cameras and printers at Amazon with prices from $67.50 appeared first on 9to5Toys.
