Goldman Sachs is in the middle of a huge transformation under CEO David Solomon. Here's everything you need to know.

Business Insider Saturday, 14 December 2019 ()
Goldman Sachs is in the middle of a huge transformation under CEO David Solomon. Here's everything you need to know.· Goldman Sachs has been going through some high-profile changes. The storied investment bank is seeing leadership shakeups under CEO David Solomon. 
· The Wall Street bank has been moving away from high-risk businesses like trading and is making pushes into more stable areas like consumer lending. 
· There have been big...
 Goldman Sachs has been going through some high-profile changes. The storied investment bank is seeing leadership shakeups under CEO David Solomon. The Wall Street bank has been moving away from high-risk businesses like trading and is making pushes into more stable areas like consumer lending.

