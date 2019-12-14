Global  

A 'Snow Crash' TV series is coming to HBO Max

engadget Saturday, 14 December 2019 ()
Neal Stephenson's influential Snow Crash is finally poised to reach screens, although you'll have to be picky about where you watch it. HBO Max has ordered work on a TV series adaptation of the sci-fi novel that will be written and co-run by the Sco...
