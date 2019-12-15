San Francisco's housing market is so dire that the city's radioactive Treasure Island is finally getting a $6 billion makeover. Meet the residents who have lived on it for years.
Sunday, 15 December 2019 () · San Francisco's Treasure Island is not perfect.
· The ground of the island has been found to be contaminated by Cold War-era US Navy operations, it's sinking quickly as sea levels continue to rise, and it's not easy to get to.
· But the city needs housing, plain and simple, and the island has the space for it.
· A...
San Francisco's Treasure Island is a manmade island originally used by the US Navy. It's currently home to around 2,000 residents. Many of them were formerly homeless or are in need of supportive houses. It's not perfect. It's sinking quickly as sea levels continue to rise, and it's not easy to get...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
News & Quotes San Francisco's housing market is so dire that the city's historically radioactive Treasure Islan... https://t.co/HFqmpKwKZ5 via @YahooNews2 days ago
Jeff San Francisco's housing market is so dire that the city's radioactive Treasure Island is finally getting a $6 billi… https://t.co/sjoYRn6Dyg 2 days ago
Jason S ♋🇺🇸 Business Insider - San Francisco's housing market is so dire that the city's historically radioactive Treasure Isla… https://t.co/dz7ur8BPTe 2 days ago
BLESS THE LORD X San Francisco's housing market is so dire that the city's radioactive Treasure Island is finally getting a $6 billi… https://t.co/BeMytwDf4m 4 days ago