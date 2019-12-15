Global  

San Francisco's housing market is so dire that the city's radioactive Treasure Island is finally getting a $6 billion makeover. Meet the residents who have lived on it for years.

Business Insider Sunday, 15 December 2019 ()
· San Francisco's Treasure Island is not perfect.
· The ground of the island has been found to be contaminated by Cold War-era US Navy operations, it's sinking quickly as sea levels continue to rise, and it's not easy to get to.
· But the city needs housing, plain and simple, and the island has the space for it.
· A...
San Francisco Kicks Off $6 Billion Makeover Of Radioactive Island, Displacing Vulnerable Residents

San Francisco Kicks Off $6 Billion Makeover Of Radioactive Island, Displacing Vulnerable Residents

 San Francisco's Treasure Island is a manmade island originally used by the US Navy. It's currently home to around 2,000 residents. Many of them were formerly homeless or are in need of supportive houses. It's not perfect. It's sinking quickly as sea levels continue to rise, and it's not easy to get...

