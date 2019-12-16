Monday, 16 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Today only, Woot offers refurbished Apple Watch Series 4 models 44mm from *$299.99*. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. Both GPS and Cellular models are available. As a comparison, these originally sold for at least $429 and we saw them go as low as $329 over the holidays in new condition.



While Apple Watch Series 5 delivers a handful of new upgrades, there’s still plenty to like about these previous-generation deals. And those discounted prices don’t hurt either. Series 4 offers a larger watch face than its predecessor and a water-resistant casing to 164-feet. The OLED display is bright and colorful, and you can count on the usual suite of notifications from your iPhone. Includes a 90-day warranty.



more…



--------------------



Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ojdwfnWwSo



The post Apple Watch Series 4 hits $300 for today only, save $129 or more (Refurb) appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

