9to5Toys Monday, 16 December 2019 ()
Today only, Woot offers refurbished Apple Watch Series 4 models 44mm from *$299.99*. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. Both GPS and Cellular models are available. As a comparison, these originally sold for at least $429 and we saw them go as low as $329 over the holidays in new condition.

While Apple Watch Series 5 delivers a handful of new upgrades, there’s still plenty to like about these previous-generation deals. And those discounted prices don’t hurt either. Series 4 offers a larger watch face than its predecessor and a water-resistant casing to 164-feet. The OLED display is bright and colorful, and you can count on the usual suite of notifications from your iPhone. Includes a 90-day warranty.

The post Apple Watch Series 4 hits $300 for today only, save $129 or more (Refurb) appeared first on 9to5Toys.
Apple Watch Series 5 returns to Cyber Monday prices at $45 off, now $355

Amazon is offering the latest Apple Watch Series 5 40mm GPS Silver Aluminum for *$354.99 shipped* with the discount reflecting in your cart. Down $45 from its...
9to5Toys

iPads return to Black Friday pricing, Apple Watch from $180, Apple Pencil 2 $105 in today’s best deals

iPad Black Friday deals return before Christmas in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break, plus Apple Watch deals from $180, and Apple Pencil 2 is down to $105. You’ll...
9to5Mac


