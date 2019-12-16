Global  

Save $75 on this 8-piece SimpliSafe Protect Home Security Bundle at $200

9to5Toys Monday, 16 December 2019 ()
Today only, as part of its Last-Minute Deals, Amazon is offering the SimpliSafe 8-Piece Home Security System for *$199.99 shipped*. Usually selling for $275, today’s offer is good for a 27% discount, is the first time we’ve seen this kit under $250, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. This bundle is an ideal way to outfit your home with an Alexa-enabled security system. Included alongside the base station, you’ll find the keypad, a motion detector, four entry sensors, and a panic button for manually activating the alarm. Another perk is that SimpliSafe’s home security system doesn’t lock you into a contract, allowing you to choose between self or professional monitoring. Rated 3.7/5 stars from over 145 customers.

