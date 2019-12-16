Global  

Stardew Valley is the #1 ranked RPG on the App Store, now down to $5 (Reg. $8)

9to5Toys Monday, 16 December 2019 ()
Well, if you missed the week-long sale just ahead of Black Friday this year, you have another chance to score the amazing Stardew Valley today. Regularly $8 on the App Store, the iOS version is now on sale for *$4.99*. Outside of a very brief holiday offer in December 2018, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked. Ranked as the number one role playing game on the App Store, players move to the countryside to start a farm and a family across over 50 hours of gameplay. But it’s not all fun and games, you’ll have to explore the mysterious cave systems and encounter dangerous creatures too. Rated 4+ stars from over 17,000 gamers. More details below. more…

The post Stardew Valley is the #1 ranked RPG on the App Store, now down to $5 (Reg. $8) appeared first on 9to5Toys.
