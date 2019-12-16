Global  

Viral glitter bomb creator updates porch pirate decoy package with Macaulay Culkin

USATODAY.com Monday, 16 December 2019 ()
With a new smelly spray and biodegradable glitter, Mark Rober updated his viral glitter bomb package alongside Macaulay Culkin for the 2019 holidays.
Macaulay Culkin Goes Glitter Bombing With Mark Rober for Home Alone-Inspired Prank (Video)

Macaulay Culkin is helping to punish any potential porch thieves this holiday season. The 39-year-old Home Alone star teamed up with former NASA engineer and...
Just Jared

YouTuber Unveils Glitter Bomb 2.0 With Help From Macaulay Culkin

YouTuber Unveils Glitter Bomb 2.0 With Help From Macaulay CulkinPorch pirate vs. glitter bomb 2.0. (Photo Credit: Mark Rober / YouTube) Porch pirates, beware: Former NASA engineer Mark Rober is back with an improved...
geek.com

