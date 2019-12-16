Chipotle execs say the chain doesn't need to partner with ghost kitchens: 'Chipotle has a dark kitchen in every single restaurant' Monday, 16 December 2019 ( 6 days ago )

· Ghost kitchens, also known as dark kitchens, are one of the buzziest trends in the restaurant business, as chains like Chick-fil-A and Wendy's explore delivery-centric concepts.

· Chipotle executives say that the company does not need to partner with ghost-kitchen companies because the chain, functionally, already has a...

