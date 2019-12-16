Global  

Chipotle execs say the chain doesn't need to partner with ghost kitchens: 'Chipotle has a dark kitchen in every single restaurant'

Business Insider Monday, 16 December 2019 ()
Chipotle execs say the chain doesn't need to partner with ghost kitchens: 'Chipotle has a dark kitchen in every single restaurant'· Ghost kitchens, also known as dark kitchens, are one of the buzziest trends in the restaurant business, as chains like Chick-fil-A and Wendy's explore delivery-centric concepts. 
· Chipotle executives say that the company does not need to partner with ghost-kitchen companies because the chain, functionally, already has a...
News video: Chipotle Reveals Restaurant Redesigns to Support Thriving Digital Business

Chipotle Reveals Restaurant Redesigns to Support Thriving Digital Business 00:43

 Chipotle will be testing out new restaurant designs in multiple cities to support its 1 billion dollar digital business. Veuer’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

