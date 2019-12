‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Episode 5 Recap: Ssssssssssss

Monday, 16 December 2019 ( 6 days ago )

via Adult Swim



With how long we had to wait for new episodes, it’s weird to come back to split season. Especially since, unlike other shows, this one doesn’t have a return date nailed down for […]



The post ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Episode 5 Recap: Ssssssssssss appeared first on Geek.com. via Adult SwimWith how long we had to wait for new episodes, it’s weird to come back to split season. Especially since, unlike other shows, this one doesn’t have a return date nailed down for […]The post ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Episode 5 Recap: Ssssssssssss appeared first on Geek.com. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

6 days ago < > Embed Credit: WatchMojo - Published Rick and Morty S4x05: Small Details You Missed 03:07 Finally, a classic Rick and Morty adventure, Rick and Morty doing classic adventures, 100 years classic adventures Rick and Morty! After last night's amazing episode of Rick and Morty, we're breaking down the small details or easter eggs you missed in Season 5 Episode 5: Battlestar Ricklactica!