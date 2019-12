These are the 23 key people at Juul Labs who are charged with navigating the company through regulatory scrutiny and federal investigations Monday, 16 December 2019 ( 4 days ago )

· *E-cigarette maker Juul curtailed its expansion and shook up its management in 2019 in the face of regulatory scrutiny and federal investigations.*

· *From new chief regulatory officer Joe Murillo to chief operations officer David Dickey, here are the 23 people charged with repairing **Juul's damaged relationship with the... · *E-cigarette maker Juul curtailed its expansion and shook up its management in 2019 in the face of regulatory scrutiny and federal investigations.*· *From new chief regulatory officer Joe Murillo to chief operations officer David Dickey, here are the 23 people charged with repairing **Juul's damaged relationship with the 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Elgay Cesaire @Reuters Its interesting that your clip shows 99% of these people vaping Juul. Juul is not the only vapor product o… https://t.co/4RuQ0612If 6 hours ago genderfluid🛡air/waterBender RT @melstonemusic: all these people saying “you can wear a dress but you’re still a man” joke’s on you***I’m too scared to wear dresses 16 hours ago tanner RT @colinnao: banning flavored ecigs is just gonna open up a bigger black market. just like people getting cut drugs, they will get cut liq… 2 days ago IMPURENAO banning flavored ecigs is just gonna open up a bigger black market. just like people getting cut drugs, they will g… https://t.co/TVn8qCGLYt 2 days ago Adle Food Cake These are the same people who juul on the streets while visiting another country and don’t see/CARE that they’re th… https://t.co/ETo6Vgc1nW 2 days ago ECON [BI] These are the 23 key people at Juul Labs who are charged with navigating the company through regulatory scruti… https://t.co/kBg8BmR6uD 2 days ago Canada E-Juice We do not "support" Juul. They have been repeatedly sued for the exact reasons people have been giving our industry… https://t.co/W2C7TnrLa5 3 days ago indianstartuptech These are the 23 key people at Juul Labs who are charged with navigating the company through regulatory scrutiny an… https://t.co/AKqGGHy2Hq 3 days ago