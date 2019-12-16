Here's what it was like inside 'Fortnite's' exclusive 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' event, where fans got a sneak peek at the movie and danced with director J.J. Abrams (DIS)**

Jesse Seth Frankel RT @MQuigley1963: Write a #sixwordstory or a #poem about this picture. Here are my attempts: He couldn't resist opening his present. Shaki… 13 minutes ago cole RT @TheSurgeryClips: Here’s a simulation of what early fetal development looks like from the inside! https://t.co/rjrATiYriC 35 minutes ago William Afton RT @BoundaryBreak: Here you go, what it looks like inside a wookies head. Merry Christmas internet https://t.co/gK5mO7zgba 52 minutes ago Melisa Quigley Write a #sixwordstory or a #poem about this picture. Here are my attempts: He couldn't resist opening his present.… https://t.co/MYm0SQdfW6 1 hour ago Brandy Bryant Had to rush home because the building alarm was going off and the fire department was in our building. I get here a… https://t.co/qMHkgQQyLT 1 hour ago Nel They have no vision, they perish like smoke in the wind... here now, gone tomorrow, the one with vision, ignore wha… https://t.co/aFYsHpVqb7 1 hour ago Tim Wagner 🏁🎳📷🚗 8/of the feeling that if I had said or done something else we might be in a different situation now. That truly hu… https://t.co/fxrzqn3F4G 2 hours ago ❄️Senpai❄️ RT @ParkaBlogs: Here’s What It Looks Like Inside the Handmade Sketchbooks of a Well-Traveled Artist https://t.co/qveEVnJuhY 3 hours ago