Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Here's what it was like inside 'Fortnite's' exclusive 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' event, where fans got a sneak peek at the movie and danced with director J.J. Abrams (DIS)

Business Insider Monday, 16 December 2019 ()
Here's what it was like inside 'Fortnite's' exclusive 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' event, where fans got a sneak peek at the movie and danced with director J.J. Abrams (DIS)**

· *On Saturday, "Fortnite" players got to watch a sneak preview of the soon-to-be-released movie "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."*
· *During the event, players were also greeted by avatars of "The Rise of Skywalker" director J.J. Abrams, and Game Awards host Geoff Keighley.*
· *Despite the flood of viewers making it...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: J.J. Abrams on how the inevitable ending to the Star Wars saga was figured out

J.J. Abrams on how the inevitable ending to the Star Wars saga was figured out 00:24

 J.J. Abrams explained the combination of the directors of Star Wars helped to figure out how it ends with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Recent related videos from verified sources

Loper Report: 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,' 'Uncut Gems' [Video]Loper Report: 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,' 'Uncut Gems'

Film critic Wil Loper reviews "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" and "Uncut Gems."

Credit: WISCPublished

The Gentlemen movie trailer [Video]The Gentlemen movie trailer

The Gentlemen movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: From writer/director Guy Ritchie comes THE GENTLEMEN, a star-studded sophisticated action comedy. THE GENTLEMEN follows American expat Mickey Pearson..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Rise of Skywalker' Screened for Thousands of Troops Ahead of Theatre Release

Disney holds a special screening of '*Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker*' for thousands of U.S. deployed soldiers before the movie is officially released for...
AceShowbiz Also reported by •Business InsiderMid-DayJust Jared

Is There a 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' End Credits Scene?

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker marks the end of a beloved movie franchise that has spanned over 40 years. There has been talk about more films being made in...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JessSFrankel

Jesse Seth Frankel RT @MQuigley1963: Write a #sixwordstory or a #poem about this picture. Here are my attempts: He couldn't resist opening his present. Shaki… 13 minutes ago

vniccolee_

cole RT @TheSurgeryClips: Here’s a simulation of what early fetal development looks like from the inside! https://t.co/rjrATiYriC 35 minutes ago

William_Afton87

William Afton RT @BoundaryBreak: Here you go, what it looks like inside a wookies head. Merry Christmas internet https://t.co/gK5mO7zgba 52 minutes ago

MQuigley1963

Melisa Quigley Write a #sixwordstory or a #poem about this picture. Here are my attempts: He couldn't resist opening his present.… https://t.co/MYm0SQdfW6 1 hour ago

ComedyBrandyB

Brandy Bryant Had to rush home because the building alarm was going off and the fire department was in our building. I get here a… https://t.co/qMHkgQQyLT 1 hour ago

nelsondanthy

Nel They have no vision, they perish like smoke in the wind... here now, gone tomorrow, the one with vision, ignore wha… https://t.co/aFYsHpVqb7 1 hour ago

timwagner66

Tim Wagner 🏁🎳📷🚗 8/of the feeling that if I had said or done something else we might be in a different situation now. That truly hu… https://t.co/fxrzqn3F4G 2 hours ago

HiradaMeirin

❄️Senpai❄️ RT @ParkaBlogs: Here’s What It Looks Like Inside the Handmade Sketchbooks of a Well-Traveled Artist https://t.co/qveEVnJuhY 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.