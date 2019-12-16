Get two energy-monitoring smart plugs for $21, more in today’s Green Deals Monday, 16 December 2019 ( 3 days ago )

KT-KMC via Amazon offers a two-pack of its 4-outlet Smart Energy Monitoring Plugs for *$20.79 Prime shipped*. Regularly $26, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. With built-in energy monitoring, this 4-outlet smart plug system can be used to check-in on which devices are pulling more electricity. Plus with Alexa and Assistant connectivity, you can easily create automated schedules and control these plugs with your voice. Rated 3.8/5 stars. More Green Deals can be found below.



more…



--------------------



Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ojdwfnWwSo



The post Get two energy-monitoring smart plugs for $21, more in today’s Green Deals appeared first on 9to5Toys. KT-KMC via Amazon offers a two-pack of its 4-outlet Smart Energy Monitoring Plugs for *$20.79 Prime shipped*. Regularly $26, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. With built-in energy monitoring, this 4-outlet smart plug system can be used to check-in on which devices are pulling more electricity. Plus with Alexa and Assistant connectivity, you can easily create automated schedules and control these plugs with your voice. Rated 3.8/5 stars. More Green Deals can be found below.more…--------------------Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ojdwfnWwSoThe post Get two energy-monitoring smart plugs for $21, more in today’s Green Deals appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this