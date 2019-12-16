Xbox One bundles from $140 shipped: All-Digital, Star Wars Jedi + $25 GC, more Monday, 16 December 2019 ( 4 days ago )

We have a series of notable Xbox One bundles on sale today. First up, trusted games dealer AntOnline via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition Console with 3 games for *$139.99 shipped*. Regularly $250, Microsoft’s disc-less console has dropped back to its Black Friday price at most retailers for Christmas including Amazon and Best Buy. Today’s offer knocks an additional $9 off for the best price we can find. Along with its 1TB of storage, this bundle also includes digital downloads for Minecraft, Sea of Thieves and Fortnite Battle Royale. Hit up our hands-on unboxing video for additional information on what to expect. More deals and details below. more…



--------------------



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ojdwfnWwSo



0

