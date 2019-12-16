iPhone 11 Pro Max Smart Battery Case enhances the camera, but the battery may not be necessary

Monday, 16 December 2019 ( 5 days ago )

I visited the Apple Store at St. Johns Town Center in Jacksonville, Florida during my trip to Kennedy Space Center earlier this month. My plan was to buy the 2019 version of the Product RED Sport Loop and try out the black Leather Loop, but I walked out with something different.



iPhone 11 Pro Max has remarkable battery life, but extended screen-on time and filming 4K 60fps video still taxes the battery. Eight hours around Disney World is about all my iPhone could take before hitting the red. That was before Apple released its new Smart Battery Case for the iPhone 11 family.



The new battery case adds 50% more power to the already impressive battery life on iPhone 11 Pro Max. There’s also a dedicated camera button for launching the built-in Camera app from anywhere including the Lock screen. Attending the Kennedy Space Center tour and SpaceX rocket launch through a NASA Social event was a great opportunity to test Apple’s new battery case.



