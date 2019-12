Monday, 16 December 2019 ( 3 days ago )

· *Earlier this year, Nintendo released a new version of its wildly popular Nintendo Switch console. *

· *The new console costs just $200, but it loses an important function that defines the Switch: the ability to act as both a home console and a portable. Instead, the Switch Lite is a dedicated handheld, like Nintendo's... · *Earlier this year, Nintendo released a new version of its wildly popular Nintendo Switch console. *· *The new console costs just $200, but it loses an important function that defines the Switch: the ability to act as both a home console and a portable. Instead, the Switch Lite is a dedicated handheld, like Nintendo's 👓 View full article