You can still buy gifts with fast, free shipping at most retailers Monday, 16 December 2019 ( 3 days ago )

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge



We’ve reached the final few days before the holidays, and before you know it, going to a local retailer — and dealing with mobs of people — will be your last resort for buying gifts on time. To avoid having that happen, we’d suggest buying items online as soon as you can.



Thankfully, several retailers are making those shopping duties cheap and easy by offering free and fast shipping. It wouldn’t be the holidays without a little stress, but you can avoid at least some of it by finishing up your shopping before the window for on-time delivery comes to a close.



Here’s where you can get free shipping online:



-Walmart-



Store pickup is always the best way to ensure that you get your gifts in time, but it’s not your only option.



· Until December... Illustration by Alex Castro / The VergeWe’ve reached the final few days before the holidays, and before you know it, going to a local retailer — and dealing with mobs of people — will be your last resort for buying gifts on time. To avoid having that happen, we’d suggest buying items online as soon as you can.Thankfully, several retailers are making those shopping duties cheap and easy by offering free and fast shipping. It wouldn’t be the holidays without a little stress, but you can avoid at least some of it by finishing up your shopping before the window for on-time delivery comes to a close.Here’s where you can get free shipping online:-Walmart-Store pickup is always the best way to ensure that you get your gifts in time, but it’s not your only option.· Until December... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this MrsGoogs913 @guarnaschelli Mine found out about the Easter Bunny first, then asked about Santa. I told her that everyone that g… https://t.co/IhOLYlvaUx 2 hours ago Erin Brinson..Good E There's still time peeps! Xmas is coming up fast...Surprise a friend or family member with one of @BeaconhillWeb pe… https://t.co/E9FDgRC8L7 10 hours ago Statelinetack.com The holidays are coming fast, but there’s still time to snag the best gifts at the greatest prices. Shop with us no… https://t.co/WkKWr0suXR 11 hours ago Prince of Scots Christmas Ornaments Make Great Gifts. There is still time. to shop online for Great Gifts....with Fast Free Shippi… https://t.co/KzZ6NE5TjD 13 hours ago Espressotec Still shopping for coffee gifts? We got you covered! (with FREE & FAST shipping available, too boot!!!***) Hit up… https://t.co/XA6DMcRAhR 16 hours ago Stat-Medicament-Disp RT @MyAquaNui: Are you still scrambling for Christmas gifts? Breathe easy with AiraNui! (But get it fast - our Flash Sale ends tomorrow at… 18 hours ago Voo Vodka 8x You can still buy gifts with fast, free shipping at most retailers https://t.co/0WSEZkmjzn 2 days ago 9jalegal You can still buy gifts with fast, free shipping at most retailers https://t.co/tQHCBcVaEL 2 days ago