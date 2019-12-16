How to delete a user profile from Windows 10 in 2 ways, and erase all their data and files Monday, 16 December 2019 ( 2 days ago )

**



· *You can delete a user from your Windows 10 computer at any time by going to your Accounts menu or the Microsoft website.*

· *You should delete a user profile if you don't want the owner of that profile to have access to your computer anymore.*

· *You'll need to be logged into an Administrator account to delete a... **· *You can delete a user from your Windows 10 computer at any time by going to your Accounts menu or the Microsoft website.*· *You should delete a user profile if you don't want the owner of that profile to have access to your computer anymore.*· *You'll need to be logged into an Administrator account to delete a 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this