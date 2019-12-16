Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

We compared the Sonos Play:1 to the Sonos One to see which wireless speaker is the better buy — and the new Sonos One is the winner

Business Insider Monday, 16 December 2019 ()
We compared the Sonos Play:1 to the Sonos One to see which wireless speaker is the better buy — and the new Sonos One is the winner**

· *Sonos has long been hailed as one of the best manufacturers of wireless speakers.*
· *The Sonos One is the company's latest and greatest smart speaker, and it replaces the Sonos Play:1.*
· *Both models look and sound very similar, but the Sonos One includes added support for Alexa and Google Assistant.*
· While...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JohnAngel1977

John Angel We compared the Sonos Play:1 to the Sonos One to see which wireless speaker is the better buy — and the new Sonos O… https://t.co/M48H6NyBvv 10 hours ago

jazzdrummer420

Jazz Drummer We compared the Sonos Play:1 to the Sonos One to see which wireless speaker is the better buy — and the new Sonos O… https://t.co/8RTDOAhXot 10 hours ago

Jeannette_Bot

Jeannette 10 Things To Know. We compared the Sonos Play:1 to the Sonos One to see which wireless speaker is the better buy —… https://t.co/1GpD7T6q3I 10 hours ago

TechNewsTube

Tech News Tube We compared the Sonos Play:1 to the Sonos One to see which wireless speaker is the better buy - and the new Sonos O… https://t.co/ZNQldDBItG 21 hours ago

TorivoJobs

Torivo RT @HPTarget: We compared the Sonos Play:1 to the Sonos One to see which wireless speaker is the better buy — and the new Sonos One is the… 21 hours ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. We compared the Sonos Play:1 to the Sonos One to see which wireless speaker is the better buy — and the new Sonos O… https://t.co/uyAKxPeDW0 21 hours ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva We compared the Sonos Play:1 to the Sonos One to see which wireless speaker is the better buy — and the new Sonos O… https://t.co/6Scbn8h9yG 21 hours ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva We compared the Sonos Play:1 to the Sonos One to see which wireless speaker is the better buy — and the new Sonos O… https://t.co/hp9PderXHI 21 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.