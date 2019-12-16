Global  

Ray-Ban’s Holiday Deals offers 20% off popular styles + free shipping

9to5Toys Monday, 16 December 2019
Ray-Ban’s Holiday Deals offer* 20% off* select styles of popular sunglasses for both men and women. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The Blaze Aviator Sunglasses are a standout from this sale and they can be worn by both men and women. They come with a sleek black frame and silver detailing that’s timeless to wear for years. It also has the classic Ray-Ban logo in the corner and a polarized lens that promotes visual clarity and reduces glares. Originally these sunglasses were priced at $178, however during the sale you can find them for* $138*. Find the rest of our top picks from Ray-Ban below.

The post Ray-Ban’s Holiday Deals offers 20% off popular styles + free shipping appeared first on 9to5Toys.
