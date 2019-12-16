Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Fitbit Versa 2 drops to just $130 at Amazon

engadget Monday, 16 December 2019 ()
Deals during Black Friday week don't always represent the best discounts on a device, and you're looking at a textbook example of this. Amazon is selling Fitbit's Versa 2 smartwatch for $130, or $20 less than the steeply discounted price from late N...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KhalidAlrazooqi

Khalid N Alrazooqi Fitbit Versa 2 drops to just $130 at Amazon https://t.co/qISSrbqcyC 2 days ago

netapps62

Richard Quaye-Sowah Fitbit Versa 2 drops to just $130 at Amazon https://t.co/dDikBL9Kj9 2 days ago

Juchtervbergen

European Chamber of Digital Commerce RT @Juchtervbergen: #engadgetdeals #fitbit #fitness #gear #google Fitbit Versa 2 drops to just $130 at Amazon https://t.co/2R8uK5U46z https… 2 days ago

itsmuzza2004

Andy Murray Online RT @Social_Molly: Fitbit Versa 2 drops to just $130 at Amazon: HT @motorcycletwitt https://t.co/wfhmDI11yC https://t.co/SNM2yEeVlq 2 days ago

Social_Molly

Molly King Fitbit Versa 2 drops to just $130 at Amazon: HT @motorcycletwitt https://t.co/wfhmDI11yC https://t.co/SNM2yEeVlq 2 days ago

exatienda_com

exaforo.com Fitbit Versa 2 drops to just $130 at Amazon https://t.co/H8XPx6vxGH (https://t.co/9rLpzYUT9X) 3 days ago

annornotes

The Margins Fitbit Versa 2 drops to just $130 at Amazon https://t.co/H9yNeU4bIC https://t.co/t6tOstBPmW 3 days ago

24megabytes

24Megabytes Fitbit Versa 2 drops to just $130 at Amazon https://t.co/kEngsBqRdC https://t.co/ODEIz4a8bv 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.