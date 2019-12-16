Global  

Google AI details how Pixel 4 is using dual-cameras and dual-pixels for Portrait Mode

9to5Google Monday, 16 December 2019 ()
Thanks to the second rear camera, Google was able to improve Portrait Mode on the Pixel 4 after relying on a single lens for two generations. The Google AI team today detailed how it’s leveraging both techniques for better depth estimation and bokeh, as well as how to take the best portrait images.

The post Google AI details how Pixel 4 is using dual-cameras and dual-pixels for Portrait Mode appeared first on 9to5Google.
