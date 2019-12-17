Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 vs. HP Spectre x360 13t: Which premium laptop is best?

PC World Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Dell’s XPS 13 2-in-1 7390 and HP’s 5th-gen Spectre x360 13t embody the intense rivalry of the two top American PC vendors. Locked in a constant fight for market share, the companies seem to pour every technological advance they have into these two premium convertible laptops. With each iteration, one seems to challenge the other, "can you top this?" 

Both companies recently released new models, so it’s time to pit Dell’s XPS 13 2-in-1 7390 against HP’s 5th-gen Spectre x360 13t in an epic battle, which we'll recount blow by blow as we talk specs, features, performance, and more.  

Gordon Mah Ung

Dell (left) HP (right)

To read this article in full, please click here
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Connormac1115

connor RT @zane: Still can’t believe a dell asked for a pic https://t.co/wp094mn8Cy 6 seconds ago

Dell_the_dog

®️D € L L 0®️ RT @offblackterrell: Me playing solitaire not knowing what the f*ck is going on https://t.co/OUQpzaj1Tf 7 seconds ago

donholio

Donholio RT @Sheng_Peng: What are #SJSharks doing differently under Boughner? * 2-1-2 forecheck * Forwards generating more shots * Karlsson’s usage… 10 seconds ago

davidallenwest

Dave West RT @CommonSenseTory: Look at this list of all the leading virtue signalers: Apple, Google, Tesla, Microsoft & Dell are accused of exploit… 39 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.