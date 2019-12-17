Greta Thunberg Documentary To Hit Hulu in 2020

Hulu is set to release a documentary about Greta Thunberg in 2020 (via Michael Campanella/The Guardian)



Freshly minted Time Magazine Person of the Year 2019 Greta Thunberg is the subject of a documentary set to premiere on Hulu next year. According to Deadline, the team behind Greta (original title) […]



