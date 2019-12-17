Global  

Greta Thunberg Documentary To Hit Hulu in 2020

geek.com Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Greta Thunberg Documentary To Hit Hulu in 2020Hulu is set to release a documentary about Greta Thunberg in 2020 (via Michael Campanella/The Guardian)

Freshly minted Time Magazine Person of the Year 2019 Greta Thunberg is the subject of a documentary set to premiere on Hulu next year. According to Deadline, the team behind Greta (original title) […]

News video: Hulu Producing Documentary on Greta Thunberg

Hulu Producing Documentary on Greta Thunberg 01:15

 Hulu Producing Documentary on Greta Thunberg. It centers on the 16-year-old climate activist's rise to the international stage. The documentary will premiere sometime in 2020. Filmmakers behind it have been following Thunberg since 2018. Last year, she gained attention for organizing a school strike...

