Former Google employee complains to NLRB after being fired for building tool that reminded employees of their rights (GOOG)

Business Insider Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Former Google employee complains to NLRB after being fired for building tool that reminded employees of their rights (GOOG)· *Google has fired an engineer who built a tool that notified employees of their labor rights when they visited certain websites.*
· *Kathryn Spiers modified a security tool to display additional notifications, and was dismissed last week.*
· *With the help of the CWA union, she has filed a charge with the NLRB alleging...
