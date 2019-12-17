Former Google employee complains to NLRB after being fired for building tool that reminded employees of their rights (GOOG) Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ( 23 hours ago )

· *Google has fired an engineer who built a tool that notified employees of their labor rights when they visited certain websites.*

· *Kathryn Spiers modified a security tool to display additional notifications, and was dismissed last week.*

