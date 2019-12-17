Global  

Pokémon Go AR multiplayer ‘Buddy Adventures’ bring an ‘elevated bonding experience,’ launching soon

9to5Mac Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
After teasing its new AR multiplayer feature “Buddy Adventures” last month, Niantic has shared a new video promoting the upcoming feature and announced that it will arrive “very soon.”

