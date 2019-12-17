Acer Chromebook 14 touts a premium metal build and is down to $139 (Reg. $199)

Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Walmart currently offers the Acer Chromebook 14 1.6GHz/4GB/32GB bundled with a protective sleeve for *$139 shipped*. Usually selling for $199, today’s offer saves you over 30%, beats our Black Friday mention by $20, and marks a new all-time low. For comparison, third-party Amazon sellers have it sitting around $240 right now. Acer’s high-end Chromebook sports a 14-inch display, which is built into an aluminum housing. On top of that, there’s 4GB of RAM and 32GB of built-in storage. You’re looking at up to 12 hours of battery life per charge, and in terms of ports, there’s dual USB 3.0 inputs and an HDMI output. Rated 4.4/5 stars.



