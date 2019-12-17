Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

The Star Wars sequels finally got lightsabers right

The Verge Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
The Star Wars sequels finally got lightsabers rightThe Star Wars saga is full of iconic imagery, characters, weapons, and spaceships, but perhaps none more so than the lightsaber. They’re powerful weapons and tools, and we’re told time and again throughout the films how important they are — each weapon marks the personal style of its Jedi wielder — and how critical it is that each warrior never lose theirs.

But it wasn’t until the modern prequel Star Wars movies that the lightsaber really came into its own on film. And that has to do with a subtle change that finally gave the weapons their namesake quality by actually casting light.

There’s a subtle wrongness that permeates the sabers in both the original trilogy and the prequel Star Wars films that makes them always feel a step...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: POPSUGAR - Published < > Embed
News video: We Had the Star Wars Cast Compete in Pictionary, and I Want to Frame Oscar Isaac's Chewie Masterpiece

We Had the Star Wars Cast Compete in Pictionary, and I Want to Frame Oscar Isaac's Chewie Masterpiece 07:33

 Grab your lightsabers and a pint of blue milk: the third and final installment of the Star Wars sequel trilogy is almost here! Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker brings the Resistance and the First Order back for one last battle as the final part of the Skywalker saga comes to an end. We sat down with...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Loper Report: 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,' 'Uncut Gems' [Video]Loper Report: 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,' 'Uncut Gems'

Film critic Wil Loper reviews "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" and "Uncut Gems."

Credit: WISCPublished

Is Rose Tico A Good 'Star Wars' Character? [Video]Is Rose Tico A Good 'Star Wars' Character?

Kelly Marie Tran&apos;s Rose Tico is one of the most controversial characters in the &apos;Star Wars&apos; universe.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

How to hack the color of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge lightsabers

When you go to the Star Wars parks at Disneyland or Disney World, there's a place where you get to craft your own lightsaber for the not-low-at-all price of...
Mashable

Everything you need to know before you watch the Star Wars: Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker

Are you someone who has survived all the living years without watching Star Wars? Do you feel lost when you see people gleefully dancing with funny light sword...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Just Jared Jr

Tweets about this

ScarifPodcast

The Rise of Scuttlebutt RT @superscrungus: @ScarifPodcast i didn't care abt star wars at all until TFA, which i was super onboard for despite it being kind of a po… 15 hours ago

superscrungus

🎄 yuletide scrungus 🎄 @ScarifPodcast i didn't care abt star wars at all until TFA, which i was super onboard for despite it being kind of… https://t.co/5Qte4ezSlI 18 hours ago

honeybeardband

Honey Beard Now that Disney’s failure is complete I’m finally able to emotionally detach the sequels from the originals. It’s b… https://t.co/DC1tVnO0IS 20 hours ago

poundhaus

i got hyperhydroziz i actually really liked new star wars and i’m glad the sequels finally ended 22 hours ago

CaptinJackbeast

Jackson Ettinger I've finally come to terms with something VERY IMPORTANT: I like #StarWars. Be it Prequels, Originals, Sequels,… https://t.co/l6RCnY6Ekk 1 day ago

bog_mud

Bog Mud my favorite thing about the star wars sequels is that theyre over and i can finally fucking rest 2 days ago

jtedgerly

jordan Okay here's what I need to do. Watch all the old Star Wars movies, then the sequels, then finally figure out what… https://t.co/wd5lw2l7by 3 days ago

therianthropicl

Therianthropical you know when you love and cherish something so much and its finally here after a long wait, you can't stop thinkin… https://t.co/aL5GmMhJIS 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.