Smartphone Accessories: Speck iPhone 11 Pro Max Case $24 (40 off), more

9to5Toys Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Amazon is currently offering the Speck Presidio Pro iPhone 11 Pro Max Case for *$24 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually selling for $40, it just dropped to $30 direct from Speck, and is now beating that price cut by $6. Today’s offer saves you 40% overall and marks a new Amazon all-time low. This case is said to be both slim and protective, offering an antimicrobial, soft-touch matte finish and raised bezel for keeping your handset’s screen free from scratches. The most notable feature here though is that Speck touts Presidio Pro as being able to withstand 13-foot drops. Comes backed by a lifetime warranty, as well. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

-More smartphone accessories:-

· Anker’s last chance Christmas sale starts at* $7*: Smart home gear, earbuds, chargers, more
· RAVPower 45W GaN PD USB-C Wall Charger: *$22* (Reg. $33) | Amazon

· w/ on-page coupon + code *MFUDAZMF*

· Google Pixel 3a Case:* $30* (Reg. $40) | Amazon 
· Vtin Mini Bluetooth Speaker: *$9* (Reg. $20) | Amazon

· w/ code* I7UC2URV*

· Score two Alexa-enabled Echo Show 5 Smart Displays for *$90* and save up to *50%*
· nonda ZUS Smart 36W Car Charger: *$27* (Reg. $40) | Amazon 
· RAVPower 27000mAh 85W AC Outlet Power Bank:* **$90* (Reg. $130) | Amazon

· w/ on-page coupon + code *PGMGRV9J*

-Deals still live from yesterday:-

· Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Dock: *$120* (Reg. $140) | Amazon 
· RHA Trueconnect Earbuds: *$80* (Reg. $160) | Amazon 
· Lecone 10W Qi Wireless Charger Mouse Pad: *$14* (Reg. $20) | Amazon 

· w/ code* I9AMD49P*

· Aukey USB-C to Lightning Cable 3-Pack: *$25* (Reg. $30) | Amazon

· w/ on-page coupon

· ESR microUBS to USB-C Adapters: *$2.50* (Reg. $5) | Amazon

more…

--------------------

