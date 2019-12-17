Hugging Face raises $15 million to build the definitive natural language processing library

Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ( 2 days ago )

Hugging Face has raised a $15 million funding round led by Lux Capital. The company first built a mobile app that let you chat with an artificial BFF, a sort of chatbot for bored teenagers. More recently, the startup released an open-source library for natural language processing applications. And that library has been massively successful. […] 👓 View full article

