Walker Edison’s mid-century modern Dark Walnut TV Stand returns to $138

9to5Toys Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Amazon is offering the Walker Edison Dark Walnut TV Stand for *$138.15 shipped*. That’s $68 off what you’d spend at Pier 1 and is a match for the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. This sleek, mid-century modern stand is ready to uphold TVs up to 66-inches in size. You’ll find a cabinet on either side and adjustable shelving that enables you to find the perfect fit for your home theater gear. This stand will look great in a living room, bedroom, or home office. Rated 4.1/5 stars. more…

