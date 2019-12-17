Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ( 4 days ago )

For a limited time only, Nike’s new markdowns *up to 30% off* with over 2,000 styles added. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on running shoes, sneakers, apparel, accessories, and more. Complimentary delivery for NikePlus Members (free to sign up). The men’s Joyride Run Flyknit are on sale for *$135 *and originally were priced at $180. These shoes feature thousands of foam beads that promote a springy step and a cushioned stride. It also has reflective details to keep you visible in low light. Rated 4.2/5 stars from happy Nike customers. Best of all, these shoes are available in a women’s option for the same price. Find the rest of our top picks from Nike new markdowns below the jump and you can shop the entire sale here.



more…



--------------------



Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ojdwfnWwSo



The post Nike offers up to 30% off with 2,000 new styles added just in time for the holidays appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

