Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Young startups spend more on coworking space than on cloud-computing services, according to credit card Brex, and some tech investors say it isn't worth it

Business Insider Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Young startups spend more on coworking space than on cloud-computing services, according to credit card Brex, and some tech investors say it isn't worth it· In a recent report, Brex, a startup that offers corporate credit cards to startups, said its customers put 10 to 20% of their monthly spend toward coworking memberships on average.
· We asked tech investors: Is coworking space worth the cost? They mostly agreed that a shared office offered cost savings and convenience for an...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

A surprising number of Americans don't know their credit score, do you? [Video]A surprising number of Americans don't know their credit score, do you?

One in eight Americans are unaware of their credit score, according to new research. The poll of 2,000 Americans discovered 13 percent of those studied have literally no idea what their current credit..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published

More than 40% of parents have foregone holiday gifts to spend more on their children [Video]More than 40% of parents have foregone holiday gifts to spend more on their children

Forty-six percent of parents have gone without gifts for themselves or partner in order to afford more gifts for their children.  A new study of 2,000 parents examined the spending habits and..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Report: Top tech IPOs to watch for in 2020

Gaming engine startup Unity, developer platform GitLab and personal-finance platform Credit Karma are among the tech startups -More- 
SmartBrief


Tweets about this

AvenueGigs

Gigs Avenue Young startups spend more on coworking space than on cloud-computing services, according to credit card Brex. Some… https://t.co/oHRopRfWCo 5 days ago

dharmeshsb

dharmeshsb Young startups spend more on coworking space than on cloud-computing services, according to credit card Brex. Some… https://t.co/62OAJngPFM 5 days ago

JoeRaimondo

Joe Raimondo 👹 Young startups spend more on coworking space than on cloud-computing services, according to credit card Brex. Some… https://t.co/dWR2MYyH4N 6 days ago

EconomyMag

Economy BusinessMag Economy:Economy-finance> Young startups spend more on coworking s..https://t.co/hPfZYJh4fu #economy https://t.co/nrBdAAAJjt 6 days ago

economynews2019

Economy and Industry news Young startups spend more on coworking space than on cloud computing services, according to credit card Brex, and s… https://t.co/sTP0whiN28 6 days ago

BIPrime

Business Insider Prime Young startups spend more on coworking space than on cloud computing services, according to credit card Brex, and s… https://t.co/nHaNbdT5Zm 6 days ago

TechInvestNews

Tech Investor News Young startups spend more on coworking space than on cloud computing services, according to credit c (Melia Russell… https://t.co/gbzs60iTJ7 6 days ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Young startups spend more on coworking space than on cloud computing services, according to credit card Brex, and s… https://t.co/4rNycA2ycZ 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.