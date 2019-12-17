The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt joins Xbox Game Pass in time for the Netflix premiere

Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ( 3 days ago )

Netflix’s TV adaptation of The Witcher comes out on Friday, but if you’re looking to get your Witcher fix even sooner, you’ll be able to play CD Projekt Red’s The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on Xbox Game Pass starting Thursday, December 19th.



We should note that the show and the game aren’t exactly in the same universe. Netflix’s The Witcher is based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s series of fantasy novels, while CD Projekt Red’s The Witcher 3 is the third of a separate game series that also spawned from the novels.



Notably, the show takes place much earlier in The Witcher’s timeline than The Witcher 3, which is why the protagonist Geralt is young and handsome in the show (played by Henry Cavill) and old and grizzled in The Witcher 3. But Wild Hunt is... 👓 View full article

