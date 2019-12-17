Global  

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt joins Xbox Game Pass in time for the Netflix premiere
> >

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt joins Xbox Game Pass in time for the Netflix premiere

The Verge Tuesday, 17 December 2019
Netflix’s TV adaptation of The Witcher comes out on Friday, but if you’re looking to get your Witcher fix even sooner, you’ll be able to play CD Projekt Red’s The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on Xbox Game Pass starting Thursday, December 19th.

We should note that the show and the game aren’t exactly in the same universe. Netflix’s The Witcher is based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s series of fantasy novels, while CD Projekt Red’s The Witcher 3 is the third of a separate game series that also spawned from the novels.

Notably, the show takes place much earlier in The Witcher’s timeline than The Witcher 3, which is why the protagonist Geralt is young and handsome in the show (played by Henry Cavill) and old and grizzled in The Witcher 3. But Wild Hunt is...
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Lauren Schmidt Hissrich explains why 'The Witcher isn't 'Game of Thrones'

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich explains why 'The Witcher isn't 'Game of Thrones' 00:30

 Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich explains that 'The Witcher' revolves around three main characters.

